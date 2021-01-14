Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

