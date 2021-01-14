Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE FIL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,636. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

