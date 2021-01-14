Financial Analysis: Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) vs. Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anterix and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -4,358.98% -21.60% -19.90% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anterix and Powerstorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 1 1 2 0 2.25 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.85%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Powerstorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.56 million 425.94 -$37.64 million N/A N/A Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anterix.

Volatility & Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anterix beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Powerstorm Company Profile

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power. It also offers zeroXess, an off-grid solar lighting kit for personal use in small house, humanitarian relief, disaster recovery, and camping applications. The company was formerly known as Powerstorm Capital Corporation and changed its name to Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. in February 2015. Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

