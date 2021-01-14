Financial Comparison: Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) vs. ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Petroleum has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.26 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -1.27

Sky Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ION Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats Sky Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

