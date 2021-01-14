Financial Review: NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) vs. Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NanoVibronix and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoVibronix and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $530,000.00 20.74 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -1.25 Nutriband $370,000.00 206.96 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -33.78

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoVibronix. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoVibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -727.90% -418.55% -218.34% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Summary

Nutriband beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

