Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$23.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.78.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.37. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

