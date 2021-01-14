FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $6.19 million and $1.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035524 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,666,286 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

