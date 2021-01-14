Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.09. 103,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 227,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.