Firo (FIRO) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Firo has a total market cap of $46.06 million and $2.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00010389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.28 or 0.03074292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00391682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.01328298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00550246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00423958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00019932 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,423,581 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars.

