First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

