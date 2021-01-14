First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29,882.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.22 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

