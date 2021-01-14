First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.67 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $375.58 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $378.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

