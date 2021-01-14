First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $408.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $423.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

