First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $52.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

