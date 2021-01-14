First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.70 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,697,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,034,153. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

