First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,577 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GE opened at $11.57 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

