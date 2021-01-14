First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,545 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of FIS opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.