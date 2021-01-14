First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 894 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $352.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average of $340.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

