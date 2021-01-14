First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 913 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

FISV opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

