First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.