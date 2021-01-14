First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.64

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 11898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.