First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 3,680 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,344 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

