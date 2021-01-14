First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,261 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

