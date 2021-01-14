First Hawaiian Bank Buys 760 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

AVY opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.