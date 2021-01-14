First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 520.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.