First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

