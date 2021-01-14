First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

