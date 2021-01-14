First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,015.52 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,005.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

