First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CBRE Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of CBRE opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

