First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

