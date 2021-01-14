First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,349 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $536.32 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

