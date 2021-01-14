First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,055 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

