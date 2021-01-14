First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 768 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $200.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,639. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

