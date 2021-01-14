First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,060 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $412.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

