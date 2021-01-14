First Hawaiian Bank Sells 669 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

