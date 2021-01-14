First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.