First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 281,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 277,053 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 288,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.