First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.06 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 408,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 1,178,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

