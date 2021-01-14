First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.20 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.57. The company had a trading volume of 541,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

