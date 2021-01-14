First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.14. 327,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
