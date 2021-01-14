First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.14. 327,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

