First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.