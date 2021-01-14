First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,994 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 83,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 440,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 543,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,112,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

