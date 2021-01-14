First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,818 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $59.21. 3,428,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

