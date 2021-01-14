First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $381.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

