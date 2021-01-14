First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.80. 129,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

