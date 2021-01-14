First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,900.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11,900.00 and last traded at $11,900.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11,550.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,477.70.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

