First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, hitting C$24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,897. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.11.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

