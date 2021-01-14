First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,964. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.