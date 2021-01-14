First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.62. 447,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 121,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $840,000.

