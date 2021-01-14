First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
