First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

